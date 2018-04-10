A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 10, and picked headlines from 24 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Almost all newspapers today covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the need for the government and the Judiciary to respect people’s privacy and security in domestic messaging apps.
The top story, however, was the fluctuations in the country’s forex market, and the decision by the government to unify the dollar rate in official and open markets.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
- Rouhani: Iran’s Nuclear Program Faster than Ever
- Iran First VP: We Won’t Allow Our Economic Stability to Be Damaged
Abrar:
- DM: Turkey Must Respect Syria’s Territorial Integrity, National Sovereignty
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
- Trade Minister: Value of Iran’s Business with World Hits $200 Billion
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Iran Leader: Invading People’s Privacy, Security in Domestic Messengers ‘Haram’
- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Macron Will Visit Tehran
Arman-e Emrooz:
- Mr Rouhani! Disclose Secrets behind the Scenes
- A Report on Role of Hidden Factors in Forex Market
Asrar:
- Rouhani: Those Who Violate Iran Nuclear Deal Will Be Regretful
Ebtekar
- Free Fall of Iran’s Economy
- Farhadi Still on Top: A Report on Why His Presence at Cannes Matters
- Spokesman Confesses to Government’s Failure in Forex Market
- Current Situation in Forex Market against What We Want
Etemad:
- Why US Dollar Breaks Records? A Report on Forex Market
- People’s Privacy [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
- Spokesman: Gov’t to Use All Capacities to Reform Forex Market
- Zionist Regime’s Missile Attack on Syria: Moscow Asks for Tel Aviv’s Explanation
Ghanoon:
- Terrified of Cancer, Eyeing Dollar Rates!
- People with Hard to Treat Diseases Worried about Possible Increase in Drug Prices
Iran:
- Minister: Gov’t Achievement Is Development of Digital Technology, Not Telegram
Javan:
- ICT Minister: Domestic Messaging Apps Protected
- Government’s Strategy Based on Voluntary Switch from Telegram
- Government’s Concerns about US Dollar
- Spokesman: Critics Are Right, Situation Not Acceptable
- Central Bank Chief: Balance to Return to Forex Market
- Police Must Be Held Accountable: Economy Minister
- President Has Nothing to Say
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Rouhani Unveils 83 Nuclear Achievements on Day of Nuclear Technology
- Saudi Regime’s Devastating Attack on Yemen’s Sa’dah
- Karzai: Americans Deceived Everyone in Fight against Terror
Kayhan:
- Leader Asks Officials: What’s the Problem?
- Central Bank: $32 Billion in Assets Taken Out of Iran in Post-JCPOA Era
Khorasan:
- Four Iranian Defenders of Shrine Killed in Israeli Attack on Syria
Noavaran:
- Rouhani: We Need Soft, Hard Power for National Might
Rah-e Mardom:
- Storm-Hit Economy
Resalat:
- Syria Shows Off Its Missile Power to US: Washington’s Attack on Damascus Foiled
Sayeh:
- Is Iranian Rial Most Worthless Currency in 2018?
Sazandegi:
- Sound of WWIII’s Footsteps: Syria Turning into Field of Battle among Big Powers
Shahrvand:
- Tehran Confused
- Tehran Mayor Once Again Resigns after City Council Didn’t Accept First Resignation
Shargh:
- Gov’t Unifies Dollar Rate in Official, Open Markets
- Extraordinary Decision of Government’s Economic Dept. to Be Implemented Tuesday
Vatan-e Emrooz:
- ICT Minister: Telegram’s Economic Threats Serious