A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 10

Almost all newspapers today covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the need for the government and the Judiciary to respect people’s privacy and security in domestic messaging apps.

The top story, however, was the fluctuations in the country’s forex market, and the decision by the government to unify the dollar rate in official and open markets.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

Rouhani: Iran’s Nuclear Program Faster than Ever

Iran First VP: We Won’t Allow Our Economic Stability to Be Damaged

Abrar:

DM: Turkey Must Respect Syria’s Territorial Integrity, National Sovereignty

Abrar-e Eqtesadi:

Trade Minister: Value of Iran’s Business with World Hits $200 Billion

Aftab-e Yazd:

Iran Leader: Invading People’s Privacy, Security in Domestic Messengers ‘Haram’

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Macron Will Visit Tehran

Arman-e Emrooz:

Mr Rouhani! Disclose Secrets behind the Scenes

A Report on Role of Hidden Factors in Forex Market

Asrar:

Rouhani: Those Who Violate Iran Nuclear Deal Will Be Regretful

Ebtekar

Free Fall of Iran’s Economy

Farhadi Still on Top: A Report on Why His Presence at Cannes Matters

Spokesman Confesses to Government’s Failure in Forex Market

Current Situation in Forex Market against What We Want

Etemad:

Why US Dollar Breaks Records? A Report on Forex Market

People’s Privacy [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

Spokesman: Gov’t to Use All Capacities to Reform Forex Market

Zionist Regime’s Missile Attack on Syria: Moscow Asks for Tel Aviv’s Explanation

Ghanoon:

Terrified of Cancer, Eyeing Dollar Rates!

People with Hard to Treat Diseases Worried about Possible Increase in Drug Prices

Iran:

Minister: Gov’t Achievement Is Development of Digital Technology, Not Telegram

Javan:

ICT Minister: Domestic Messaging Apps Protected

Government’s Strategy Based on Voluntary Switch from Telegram

Government’s Concerns about US Dollar

Spokesman: Critics Are Right, Situation Not Acceptable

Central Bank Chief: Balance to Return to Forex Market

Police Must Be Held Accountable: Economy Minister

President Has Nothing to Say

Jomhouri Eslami:

Rouhani Unveils 83 Nuclear Achievements on Day of Nuclear Technology

Saudi Regime’s Devastating Attack on Yemen’s Sa’dah

Karzai: Americans Deceived Everyone in Fight against Terror

Kayhan:

Leader Asks Officials: What’s the Problem?

Central Bank: $32 Billion in Assets Taken Out of Iran in Post-JCPOA Era

Khorasan:

Four Iranian Defenders of Shrine Killed in Israeli Attack on Syria

Noavaran:

Rouhani: We Need Soft, Hard Power for National Might

Rah-e Mardom:

Storm-Hit Economy

Resalat:

Syria Shows Off Its Missile Power to US: Washington’s Attack on Damascus Foiled

Sayeh:

Is Iranian Rial Most Worthless Currency in 2018?

Sazandegi:

Sound of WWIII’s Footsteps: Syria Turning into Field of Battle among Big Powers

Shahrvand:

Tehran Confused

Tehran Mayor Once Again Resigns after City Council Didn’t Accept First Resignation

Shargh:

Gov’t Unifies Dollar Rate in Official, Open Markets

Extraordinary Decision of Government’s Economic Dept. to Be Implemented Tuesday

Vatan-e Emrooz: