10 Palestinians Killed, Hundreds Wounded by Israeli Troops in Gaza Protests

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said over 1,350 were also injured by the Israeli army during the protests.

The mass protests were held on the second consecutive Friday, after 21 people were killed last week.

On March 30, Palestinians marched to the fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories at the start of a six-week protest, dubbed “The Great March of Return,” demanding the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

The demonstrations turned violent after Israeli forces used tear gas and live ammunition against the protesters.

The Palestinian protesters burned tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers.

An estimated 20,000 demonstrators rallied at the border this week, down from some 40,000 last week.

The Return rallies are expected to culminate on May 15, the anniversary of the creation of the Israeli regime in 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out of their homes.

On Friday, the US blocked a United Nations Security Council statement calling for an investigation into Israel’s killing of the Gazans and supporting the Palestinians’ right to demonstrate peacefully, AP reported.

The statement brought by Kuwait to the UNSC was similar to the one it submitted last week. It was also blocked by Washington.

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since last December, when US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital, drawing widespread condemnation from across the world.

In the almost three months since, Palestinians in the West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip have frequently held rallies to protest the controversial US decision.

The US administration plans to officially move its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in mid-May.